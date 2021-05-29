[PDF] Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis Market : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis ?

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of FDMA as an integral part of safety management system is expected to drive growth of the global flight data monitoring and analysis market during the forecast period. As Flight data monitoring and analysis has become a voluntary safety program intended to increase the aviation safety through proactive flight-recorded statistics. This program allows airlines to collect selective digital data from flight data recorders, which is installed on their airplanes. Thereafter, this data is used to identify particular events, which is called systematic management system (SMS). The SMS establishes a baseline safety margin and computes deviations from standards and risk areas. Moreover, if any potential risk trend is identified, a proper risk management plan is implemented and its effectiveness is monitored until the trend normalizes.

Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis Market Prime key vendors ( Flight Data Services Ltd, Safran Electronics & Defense, Scaled Analytics Inc., NeST Aerospace Pvt Ltd, FlightDataPeople, Aerobytes Ltd, Helinalysis Ltd, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, French Flight Safety, Teledyne Controls LLC, Guardian Mobility Corporation, Metro Aviation, and Hi-Fly Marketing ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Trends

Enhancing fuel efficiency in commercial air transport with FDM

Apart from enhanced safety and maintenance, FDM can help in monitoring fuel consumption for improved flight efficiency, which in turn, reduces maintenance cost. Since fuel prices have reached over US$ 8.0/gallon in the recent past, fuel efficiency has become an important factor for airlines. According to a report by the International Helicopter Safety Team in 2007, FDM solutions improve long-term engine performance and fuel economy. Moreover, according to the report in 2016 by General Aviation Joint Steering Committee (GAJSC), the considerable number of general aviation power failures occur due to inadequate engine maintenance and therefore flight data monitoring is being used to forecast system issues prior to their point of failure.

Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis Market Taxonomy

Global Flight Data Monitoring And Analysis Market, By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Global Flight Data Monitoring And Analysis Market, By End-use Vertical:

Civil Commercial Aviation General Aviation

Military

Global Flight Data Monitoring And Analysis Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis market is estimated to account for US$ 1,977.03 Mn by 2027 Which are the prominent Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Flight Data Services Ltd, Safran Electronics & Defense, Scaled Analytics Inc., NeST Aerospace Pvt Ltd, FlightDataPeople, Aerobytes Ltd, Helinalysis Ltd, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, French Flight Safety, Teledyne Controls LLC, Guardian Mobility Corporation, Metro Aviation, and Hi-Fly Marketing

