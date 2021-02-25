[PDF] Flash-based Array Market: Secrets Revealed | mccourier.com

Flash-based Array Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Flash-based Array Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Flash-based array refers to a repository, drive, and system, which facilitates storage of information/data on conventional disk memory devices as well as flash for a long period of time. There are two types of products in flash-based array namely hybrid flash array and all-flash array. All-flash array (AFA) is a network-based storage system that utilizes flash media to fulfill the requirements of performance and capacity of data delivery and storage. AFA is developed flash-based and SSD-based architecture. Furthermore, hybrid flash array (HFA) is external storage that utilizes HDDs and SDDs to fulfill the requirements of performance and capacity. HFA incorporates flash memory and spinning disk to provide cost effective storage systems.

Key Players In The Flash-based Array Market: Tintri, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tegile Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Kaminario Inc., Fujitsu Limited Pure Storage, Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and NetApp, Inc.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Flash-based Array Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Flash-based Array Market Taxonomy:

Global Flash-based Array Market, By Product Type:

All-flash Array



Hybrid Flash Array

Global Flash-based Array Market, By Enterprise Type:

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Global Flash-based Array Market, By Storage Capacity:

Less than 100 TB



Less than 5 TB





Between 5 to 100 TB



Between 100 to 500 TB



Between 500 TB to 1PB



More than 1 PB

Global Flash-based Array Market, By End-use Vertical:

BFSI



Healthcare



Media and Entertainment



IT and Telecommunication



Retail



Government



Manufacturing



Others

