[PDF] Flash-based Array Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It
The Report Namely "Flash-based Array Market: 2020-2027" by Coherent Market Insights focuses on the Flash-based Array Market and studies the following:
To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market data at present for you, along with the future forecast of the Stamping Fasteners market. Key Market Players : Tintri, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tegile Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Kaminario Inc., Fujitsu Limited Pure Storage, Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and NetApp, Inc.
Flash-based Array Market
The global Flash-based Array Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.0% During the Forecasted period (2019-2027)
Flash-based Array Market Taxonomy:
Global Flash-based Array Market, By Product Type:
- All-flash Array
- Hybrid Flash Array
Global Flash-based Array Market, By Enterprise Type:
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Flash-based Array Market, By Storage Capacity:
- Less than 100 TB
- Less than 5 TB
- Between 5 to 100 TB
- Between 100 to 500 TB
- Between 500 TB to 1PB
- More than 1 PB
Global Flash-based Array Market, By End-use Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- IT and Telecommunication
- Retail
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Others
Table of Content
- Introduction of Flash-based Array Market
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
- Flash-based Array Market Outlook
- Flash-based Array Market, By Deployment Model
- Flash-based Array Market, By Solution
- Flash-based Array Market, By Geography
- Flash-based Array Market Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
Conclusion The Global demand for Flash-based Array Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to come up between 2020 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.