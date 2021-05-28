[PDF] Flash-based Array Market : Enticing Ways To Improve Your Industrial Growth In Upcoming Years

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Flash-based Array?

Flash-based array refers to a repository, drive, and system, which facilitates storage of information/data on conventional disk memory devices as well as flash for a long period of time. There are two types of products in flash-based array namely hybrid flash array and all-flash array. All-flash array (AFA) is a network-based storage system that utilizes flash media to fulfill the requirements of performance and capacity of data delivery and storage. AFA is developed flash-based and SSD-based architecture. Furthermore, hybrid flash array (HFA) is external storage that utilizes HDDs and SDDs to fulfill the requirements of performance and capacity. HFA incorporates flash memory and spinning disk to provide cost effective storage systems.

The global flash-based array market was valued for US$ 27,888.8 Mn in 2019.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flash-based Array include: Tintri, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tegile Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Kaminario Inc., Fujitsu Limited Pure Storage, Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and NetApp, Inc.

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Flash-based Array to enlarge the companies and promote financial growth.

Flash-based Array Market Taxonomy:

Global Flash-based Array Market, By Product Type:

All-flash Array



Hybrid Flash Array

Global Flash-based Array Market, By Enterprise Type:

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Global Flash-based Array Market, By Storage Capacity:

Less than 100 TB



Less than 5 TB





Between 5 to 100 TB



Between 100 to 500 TB



Between 500 TB to 1PB



More than 1 PB

Global Flash-based Array Market, By End-use Vertical:

BFSI



Healthcare



Media and Entertainment



IT and Telecommunication



Retail



Government



Manufacturing



Others

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:

What are the major challenges in front of the global Flash-based Array? Who are the key vendors of the global Flash-based Array? What are the leading key industries of the global Flash-based Array? Which factors are responsible for driving the global Flash-based Array? What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis? What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities? What are the different effective sales patterns? What will be the global market size in the forecast period?

