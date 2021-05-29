[PDF] Fiber Optic Circulators Market : The Best Things About It

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Fiber Optic Circulators ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Fiber Optic Circulators Market

Increasing demand from the telecommunication sector is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Fiber optic circulators are highly used in the telecom industry, as optical fiber circulators are the medium for the transmission of a signal from one point to another. This is attributed to the increasing use of mobile devices and high bandwidth connectivity. The number of connected devices is increasing, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, growing internet penetration that has increased data traffic and rising adoption of internet of things (IoT) are also expected to drive the fiber optic circulators market growth over the forecast period.

Fiber Optic Circulators Market Prime key vendors ( Ascentta, Inc., Aviation Magneto Optical Sensor Corp., Boston Applied Technologies Incorporated, Crowntech Photonics, DK Photonics Technology, FiberLake, Intepon, KOC Group, KINSOM Technology Limited, and Lightel. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Regional Analysis of Fiber Optic Circulators Market

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players in the region such as Ascentta, Inc., Aviation Magneto Optical Sensor Corp., and Boston Applied Technologies Incorporated. Moreover, rising demand for smartphones and internet facilities in the region contributes to increasing adoption of optical fiber circulators for telecommunication applications. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the penetration of smartphones reached 73.2% in 2019 from 57.8% in 2015.

Fiber Optic Circulators Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type, the fiber optic circulators market is segmented into:

3 – Ports

4 – Ports

More than 4 – Ports

On the basis of application, the fiber optic circulators market is segmented into:

Telecommunications

Private Data Networks

Cable TV

Military or Aerospace

Others

