[PDF] False Base Station (FBS) Market : Best New Tips About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is False Base Station (FBS) ?

The vulnerability in the GSM (2G) mobile network protocol allows the creation of fake base stations (FBSes) that are not approved by the network administration. In particular, GSM standards does not necessitate that mobile devices need to be verified by base station.

Moreover, 2G, 3G, and 4G enabled phones that are currently available in the market connects automatically with strongest network available. This permits unauthorized people to set up their own high strength 2G cell towers. This fake tower acts as a base tower and cellular devices connect to fake tower as it provides the strongest signal.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are L3Harris Technologies, Septier Communication, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd., Proximus LLC, PKI Electronic, Phantom Technologies Ltd., Comstrac, NovoQuad Group., The Spy Phone, Helios Technologies, Ismallcell Biz, RAYFOND TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD., 4Intelligence, and others.

Factors driving growth of the global false base station (FBS) market:

The increasing use of technologies by government departments for criminal detection is expected to drive the global false base station (FBS) market growth over the forecast period. Security agencies are heavily dependent on technologies for criminal detection. Advanced technologies such as international mobile subscriber identity-catcher combined with false base station (FBS) technology can be used to locate the criminal or to access a criminal’s smartphone to get valuable information such as messages, phone calls, and others.

False Base Station (FBS) Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global false base station (FBS) market is segmented into:

Handheld

Backpack

Vehicular

Others

On the basis of application, the global false base station (FBS) market is segmented into:

Intelligence Organization

Government Organization

Others

On the basis of region, the global false base station (FBS) market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

