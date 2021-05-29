[PDF] Failure Analysis Equipment Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Failure Analysis Equipment ?

Market Dynamics

The adoption of failure analysis equipment is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to increase in its demand in the electronics and semiconductor industry. In the recent past, increase in demand of nanoelectronics, quantum dots, miniature transistor chips is driving the failure analysis equipment market growth in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Furthermore, electronics and semiconductor market is rapidly growing. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights global semiconductor industry is expected to reach 732.4 billion by 2026. Thus rapidly growing semiconductor industry is expected positively impact the growth of global failure analysis equipment market.

Market Trends

Research and development activities among market players

Key companies in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate new products and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in November 2013, Carl Zeiss Microscopy business group introduced PALM in 3D, thus further expanding its 3D microscopy portfolio. Furthermore, in October 2013, FEI Company launched the Tecnai Femto Ultrafast Electron Microscope (UEM), which would enable scientists to explore ultrafast events and processes that occur at the atomic and molecular spatial scale over time spans measured in femtoseconds.

Inorganic strategies by major market players is another key trend

Key companies in the market are focused on inorganic strategies such as joint venture, in order to enhance the market position. For instance, in October 2013, JEOL Ltd. formed a joint venture with Gatan to help JEOL Ltd. add to its SEM product portfolio.

Failure Analysis Equipment Market Taxonomy:

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Equipment

Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

Dual – Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Technology

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By End-use

Semiconductors manufacturing

Fiber optics

Bio-medical and life sciences

Metallurgy

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials

Polymers

