[PDF] Failure Analysis Equipment : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

Failure Analysis Equipment Market

Failure analysis is the approach taken to determine how and why equipment or a component is not working in a desired manner. Some of the common causes include assembly error, misuse, fastener failure, inadequate maintenance, manufacturing defects, low-quality material, improper heat treatments, unforeseen operating conditions, design errors, insufficient quality assurance, inadequate environmental protection, and casting discontinuities. Failure analysis equipment finds applications in a number of end-use segments namely semiconductors manufacturing, fiber optics, bio-medical and life sciences, polymers, metallurgy and nanotechnology, and nanomaterials.

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 13.53 billion by 2027

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Takata Corporation, Key Safety Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GMBH, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG.

Failure Analysis Equipment Market Taxonomy:

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Equipment

Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

Dual – Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Technology

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By End-use

Semiconductors manufacturing

Fiber optics

Bio-medical and life sciences

Metallurgy

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials

Polymers

