[PDF] Europe Cable Joint Market Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

How Important Is Europe Cable Joint Market ?

Market Dynamics

Increasing railway projects is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for railways in developed countries is increasing the demand for better rail infrastructure. In addition, some of the countries in Europe are also planning to invest in railway infrastructure, which increases the demand for cables & cable joints in the region. For instance, in 2020, Britain railways planned to invest approximately $50,000 million for the development of new trains and upgrading existing tracks. Furthermore, increasing safety concerns in the railway industry are also driving the market growth. The advancements in technologies can lead to higher energy consumption. To minimize power consumption, most of the companies are focusing on developing energy-efficient systems, which consume less electric energy. Railway manufacturers are focusing on improving the safety and security of railways by replacing existing systems with advanced systems. Therefore, the growing installation of high-end electronics and safety features in the metro, light, and high-speed rails is increasing the demand for cable joints in the market.

Europe Cable Joint Market key vendors include Prysmian Group, General Cable Technologies Corporation (Prysmian Group), Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, ABB Ltd., 3M, Cable Jointing Solutions, Fujikura, Yamuna Power, Cellpack Electrical Products, Connect Cable Accessories Co., Ltd., Consumers Electric Corporation (Pvt) Ltd., and IES Components Limited.

Cable joints are electronic joints that are used to connect and provide physical support to the cable. They are used to connect the cable end to another cable for physical and electrical interconnectivity in electronic equipment. They are available in different shapes, sizes, and configurations that can be used to interconnect low, medium, and high voltage electrical cables. They can be classified into straight-through joints, pot ends, branch which can be a T or Y joint, and indoor/outdoor terminations. All these offer reliable electrical connections between different electrical cables.

Europe Cable Joint Market Market Taxonomy

Europe Cable Joint Market, By Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Europe Cable Joint Market, By End-use Vertical:

Power

Communication

Others

Europe Cable Joint Market, By Country:

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

