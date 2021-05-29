[PDF] Enterprise Network LAN equipment Market : Easy Steps To More Industry Sales

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Enterprise Network LAN equipment ?

Requirement to improve overall business productivity in organizations will fuel the global enterprise network LAN equipment market demands

Urbanization and growing multinational business operations across the major economies of Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific has led to increased requirement for high speed infrastructure. Moreover, advent of 100 GE switch ports for faster internet connectivity, and easy availability of 40 GE, 10GE for other medium and small scale applications are projected to provide considerable traction to the global enterprise network LAN equipment market.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade, Avaya, Cisco, Aruba-HPE, Juniper, Ruckus, Aerohive, Juniper and NEC.

Expansion of cloud offerings and 4G & LTE internet services would cement growth prospects

Local area network servers can be used to download and store suite of application programs that are frequently used. On demand printing and ease of files sharing over multiple devices through the network are enabled through these applications. Thus, increasing number of data centers and need for efficient machine to machine communication will fuel the market demands. Moreover, increasing organizations reliance on cloud offerings such as Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Service as a platform (SaaS) along with proliferation of fast speed internet services such as 3G, 4G and 4G LTE will provide increased requirements for enterprise network LAN equipment market.

Enterprise Network LAN equipment Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of component, the global enterprise network LAN equipment market is classified into:

Switches

Routers

Gateways

Cables & Ethernet

Network Interface Card (NIC) Adapters

Hubs

Others (Network software, power supply)

On the basis of technologies, the global enterprise network LAN equipment market is classified into:

Token Ring

Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI)

ARCNET

Ethernet

Wireless LAN (WLAN) or Wi-Fi

On the basis of end users, the global enterprise network LAN equipment market is classified into:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Canal

