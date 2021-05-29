[PDF] Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market : Easy Steps To More Industry Sales

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance ?

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance software are majorly used to manage the work that is related to the risk management and compliance activities that are related to corporate governance and business objectives. This Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance software are majorly adopted by internal auditors or auditing committees, accounting executives of an organization and risk or compliance manager.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: alyne.com, Dell Inc., FIS, IBM, Ideagen plc., LogicManager, Inc., MEGA International, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft, NAVEX Global, Inc., Oracle, ProcessGene Ltd. , SAI Global Pty Limited, SAP, Software AG, Wolters Kluwer, and others.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market

The adoption of compliance management software is increasing across organizations. The compliance management software is able to manage all tasks that are related to compliance such as documentation, planning, scheduling, reporting, mitigation and audit for the enterprise. This, in turn, eases the process of co-ordinating compliance-related activities, regulatory reporting, and controlling risks related to non-compliance.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of services, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

Integration Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

On the basis of solution, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

Policy Management

Risk Management

Audit Management

Compliance Management

On the basis of enterprise size, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

SME’s

Large Enterprise

On the basis of end-use industry, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

