[PDF] Enterprise Collaboration Service Market : New Incredible Transformations

Enterprise collaboration is a system of communication among corporate workers, which may include the use of enterprise social networking tools, collaboration platforms, public internet, and corporate internet. Enterprise collaboration services are comprehensive capabilities that allow employees in the organization to store, share, and jointly modify data and information with one another regardless of different geographical locations. Various technologies are used in collaboration services including video conferencing, document sharing capabilities, groupware, etc. Moreover, Enterprise communication may include phone, email, video conference, texting, web chat, etc. An adequately designed enterprise collaboration system simplifies the communication process, which has become complex for employees in an organization largely due to the expansion of the work environment Moreover, ECS functions optimally in a collaborative working environment. Apart from employees, other stakeholders such as customers, vendors, contractors, and partners are all key contributors to work getting done. Hence, service providers are introducing software and hardware technologies for effective collaboration with other stakeholders, in order to aid enterprises to achieve their designated targets.

Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Keyplayes:

Fuze Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., IBM Corporation, Atlassian Corp PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Xura, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Vonage networks LLC, Unify, Inc. (Atos SE), Tropo, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Cafex Communications Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, ShoreTel Inc., Polycom, Inc., and 8×8, Inc.

Factors and Enterprise Collaboration Service Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Taxonomy

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Solution

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Contact Centre

Mobility/Telephony

Collaborative Tool

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Deployment

On Premise

Off Premise

Hybrid

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting

Integration

Maintenance

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By End-use Industry

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Education

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)

Manufacturing Analysis Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

Manufacturing process for the Enterprise Collaboration Service is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Enterprise Collaboration Service market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Enterprise Collaboration Service market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

