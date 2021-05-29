[PDF] Enterprise Collaboration Service Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Enterprise Collaboration Service ?

Market Insight- Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

Market Overview

Enterprise collaboration is a system of communication among corporate workers, which may include the use of enterprise social networking tools, collaboration platforms, public internet, and corporate internet. Enterprise collaboration services are comprehensive capabilities that allow employees in the organization to store, share, and jointly modify data and information with one another regardless of different geographical locations. Different technologies are included in enterprise collaboration such as video conferencing, groupware, document sharing capabilities, and more. An adequately designed enterprise collaboration system simplifies the communication process, which has become complex for employees in an organization largely due to the expansion of the work environment. Apart from employees within the company, other stakeholders such as vendors, customers, partners, and contractors can make a fruitful contribution to work getting done.

The global enterprise collaboration service market was valued for US$ 34.52 Bn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 76.86 Bn by 2027.

Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Prime key vendors ( Fuze Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., IBM Corporation, Atlassian Corp PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Xura, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Vonage networks LLC, Unify, Inc. (Atos SE), Tropo, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Cafex Communications Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, ShoreTel Inc., Polycom, Inc., and 8×8, Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Trends

Introduction of browser-based communication solutions

Enterprise is focused on simple and effective communication through browsers with the introduction of the WebRTC platform. WebRTC is an application programming interface (API), which can easily be integrated with existing unified communication tools. Moreover, WebRTC is compatible with real-time video and voice calling within WebRTC-enabled browsers. Vendors in market are expected to integrate WebRTC in their solutions in the near future. For instance, in 2014, Twilio Inc. partnered with IBM Corporation to create IBM BlueMix which provides a platform to developers in building applications such as application dialing, conference calling, and group texting.

Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Taxonomy

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Solution

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Contact Centre

Mobility/Telephony

Collaborative Tool

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Deployment

On Premise

Off Premise

Hybrid

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting

Integration

Maintenance

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By End-use Industry

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Education

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)

