[PDF] Enterprise Collaboration Service Market : Gripping Facts That People Don’T Know Much More About It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Enterprise Collaboration Service?

Enterprise collaboration is a system of communication among corporate workers, which may include the use of enterprise social networking tools, collaboration platforms, public internet, and corporate internet. Enterprise collaboration services are comprehensive capabilities that allow employees in the organization to store, share, and jointly modify data and information with one another regardless of different geographical locations. Various technologies are used in collaboration services including video conferencing, document sharing capabilities, groupware, etc. Moreover, Enterprise communication may include phone, email, video conference, texting, web chat, etc. An adequately designed enterprise collaboration system simplifies the communication process, which has become complex for employees in an organization largely due to the expansion of the work environment Moreover, ECS functions optimally in a collaborative working environment. Apart from employees, other stakeholders such as customers, vendors, contractors, and partners are all key contributors to work getting done. Hence, service providers are introducing software and hardware technologies for effective collaboration with other stakeholders, in order to aid enterprises to achieve their designated targets.

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report: Fuze Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., IBM Corporation, Atlassian Corp PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Xura, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Vonage networks LLC, Unify, Inc. (Atos SE), Tropo, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Cafex Communications Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, ShoreTel Inc., Polycom, Inc., and 8×8, Inc.

Competitive Analysis

Enterprise Collaboration Service market is highly fragmented, and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Enterprise Collaboration Service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Taxonomy:

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Solution

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Contact Centre

Mobility/Telephony

Collaborative Tool

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Deployment

On Premise

Off Premise

Hybrid

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting

Integration

Maintenance

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market By End-use Industry

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Education

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Enterprise Collaboration Service market is estimated to account for US$ 76.86 billion by 2027 Which are the prominent Enterprise Collaboration Service market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Fuze Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., IBM Corporation, Atlassian Corp PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Xura, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Vonage networks LLC, Unify, Inc. (Atos SE), Tropo, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Cafex Communications Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, ShoreTel Inc., Polycom, Inc., and 8×8, Inc., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

