[PDF] Emergency Lighting Battery Market Future Trends,Profitability & Leading Players | coherentmarketinsights.com

NEW JERSEY,Washington: The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

Intel, Samsung, and TSMC increasing their 10nm finFET production ahead of the projected increase in demand. TSMC plans to produce 7nm finFET. Industry players such as TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Intel, and Samsung are investing in R&D activities for introducing technologies beyond 5nm in downsizing the chip sizes. The scalable and processing efficiencies offered by these products is expected to facilitate their demand. However, with growing miniaturization, cost associated with SoC designing is expected to witness considerable surge. Our analysis shows that the SoC designing at 5nm will cost over US$ 500 million which in turn, is projected to result in a shift in consumer preference towards alternative packaging technologies such as 7nm, 10nm, and 28nm.

Industry Landscape

Key players operating in the semiconductor industry are Intel, Samsung, TSMC, Broadcom, Qualcomm, SK Hynix, Micron, TI, Toshiba, and NXP. The industry has witnessed consistent disintegration in order to maintain constant focus on specialized businesses skills. However, there have been some instances of reintegration of these specialized business skills by major technology players. For instance, in October 2016, Qualcomm Inc. announced its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors for over US$ 47 billion. The strategy was to diversify Qualcomm business through the acquisition.

Trends such as connected cars and autonomous driving or driverless cars have garnered interests of the automotive brands such as Volvo, BMW, Daimler, and GM. This is expected to generate huge investments in the semiconductor industry owing to the utilization of semiconductors in all the components including actuators, sensors to communication and infotainment devices. Moreover, growing energy demand, increasing inclination towards harnessing renewable sources, proliferation of high speed rail transportation, rampant penetration of electronic devices and smart grids will generate huge industrial application demands for semiconductors. According to our analysis, the focus on enhancing capacities of data storage has increased in the past few years owing to the requirements to tackle network congestions, privacy, power reliability, and enable secure access from any place across the globe.

