[PDF] Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – Investment Opportunities | coherentmarketinsights.com

The key players operating in the global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

CareLex.org, Paragon Solutions, Phlexglobal Ltd, SAFE-BioPharma Association, SterlingBio, SureClinical, Montrium Inc., and Arivis AG. Sure Clinical, Inc., OASIS, Transperfect, Veeva Systems, Vertmarkets, Inc., Mastercontrol, Inc., Advanstar Communications, Inc.

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

Life science companies that are engaged in clinical trials are required to document important issues of trials. Clinical trial is primary research where researchers find out if a new treatment, new drug, diet, or medical device is safe and effective to be used by people. The complexities in management of clinical trials due to involvement of stake holders and vendors, handling proper documentation is always a challenge. Electronic trial master file boosts work efficiency and supports sharing of documents, helps in resolving issues, prevents delay, and speeds up work flow process. Electronic trial master file system benefits clinical research team to electronically access, exchange, and manage clinical documents remotely using any electronic device. Electronic trial master file system is economical as it saves overnight courier cost, document storage costs, and staff document handling and managing cost.

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market.

