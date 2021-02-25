[PDF] Electronic Shelf Labels Market: The Secret History And Future Growth | mccourier.com

Electronic Shelf Labels Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Electronic Shelf Labels Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Brief Introduction About Electronic Shelf Labels Market.

Electronic shelf label market predominantly caters to retail store businesses to provide electronic product displays instead of paper tags and labels. Electronic shelf labels have advantages such as high durability, long life cycles, replaceable batteries, and can be updated from time to time with minimum manual effort. ESL systems include displays, bi-directional communication systems, central control system, and software to support store-wide management and implementation of ESLs. ESL products also feature real-time product positioning systems, flash lights to promote high discount products and different forms of wireless communication systems such as Bluetooth, infrared, ZigBee, NFC, and Wi-Fi among others.

Key Players In The Electronic Shelf Labels Market: SES-imagotag, Pricer AB, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, Altierre, Teraoka Seiko, Advantech US, and E Ink

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Electronic Shelf Labels Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Electronic Shelf Labels Market Taxonomy:

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Technology Type:

RF

IR

NFC

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Product Type:

LCD

Full graphic e-paper ESL

Segmented e-paper ESL

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By End Use:

Supermarket and hypermarket

Convenience stores and departmental stores

Others

Finally, the Electronic Shelf Labels Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources.

