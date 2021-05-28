[PDF] Electronic Nose Market : Fascinating Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Electronic Nose?

Electronic nose is a device that collects data from the surrounding and then processes the data with the help of sensors that are built in the device. The application area of electronic nose in healthcare sector includes diagnostics, immunology, pathology, patient recovery, pharmacology, physical therapy, physiology, preventative medicine, remote healthcare, and wound and graft healing. Electronic nose has been used in a variety of commercial agricultural-related industries, including biochemical processing, botany, cell culture, plant cultivar selections, environmental monitoring, horticulture, pesticide detection, plant physiology, and pathology.

Global Electronic Nose Market An electronic nose is a device used for sensing smell, odors, and fragrance of the surrounding. This device consists of electronic sensing, which is used for comparison, identification, quantification, and even data storage and recovery. Electronic noses comprises three primary elements: a delivery system, a discovery system, and a calculating system. These electronic nose offers commercial advantages over the human equivalent. For example, for companies handling large-scale production activities, it is not logistically possible to track freshness, quality, and cleanliness of each product by means of human sensing. In these cases, e-nose helps to ascertain if the goods meet quality standards.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: Alpha MOS, Odotech, E-nose Pty, The E-nose Company, Electronic Sensor Technology, Scent Science Corporation, Airsense Analytics GmbH, Scentsational Technologies, and Scensive Technology

Electronic Nose Market Taxonomy:

Global Electronic Nose Market, By Technology:

Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors(MOS)

Quartz Crystal Microbalance(QCM)

Conducting Polymers(QP)

Other

Global Electronic Nose Market, By End User:

Food and Beverages Industry

Environmental Monitoring

Healthcare

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Electronic Nose Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Electronic Nose market is estimated to account for US$ 42.7 Million by 2025 Which are the prominent Electronic Nose market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Alpha MOS, Odotech, E-nose Pty, The E-nose Company, Electronic Sensor Technology, Scent Science Corporation, Airsense Analytics GmbH, Scentsational Technologies, and Scensive Technology Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Electronic Nose market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Electronic Nose market.

