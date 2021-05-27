[PDF] Electric Aircraft Market : Gripping Facts That People Don’T Know Much More About It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Electric Aircraft?

Electric aircraft is driven by the use of electric motors and are equipped with electrical systems. These aircraft are light in weight with less fuel usage and reduced emissions. The non-propulsive power systems such as mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic are replaced with an electrical system that helps in reducing the operating cost of the electric aircraft. The absence of heavy machines that require proper maintenance provides better efficiency and it makes electrical system a suitable option for both aircraft manufacturers and aircraft carriers. Electric aircraft are highly innovative with respect to technology and functioning. Electric aircraft uses different sources of energy in order to preserve non-renewable energy and it is considered better than traditional aircraft, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics The global electric aircraft market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing airline passengers. This is attributed to the rising disposable income of people in emerging and developed countries. For instance, in China, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), rural and urban per capita disposable income reached US$ 5,658.45 from US$ 2,107.2 in 2018. Moreover, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), disposable personal income increased to US$ 16,706.40 million in December 2019 from US$ 16,675.80 million in November 2019 in the U.S. Furthermore, the tourism industry continues to expand and it became vital for manufacturers to find alternatives that will not only boost the capacity of electric aircraft and also protect the environment from air, noise, and ground pollution due to increased air traffic. For instance, regulatory bodies such as International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) introduced several regulatory policies to minimize carbon emission.

Competitive Landscape: Boeing, Airbus, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Zunum Aero, YUNEEC, Elektra Solar GmbH, PIPISTREL, BYE AEROSPACE, DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC, Joby Aviation, Siemens, Safran, Bombardier, TTTech Computertechnik AG, and AgustaWestland

Electric Aircraft Market Taxonomy:

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Type:

Ultralight Aircraft

Light Jet

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Component:

Battery

Electric Motor

Others

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Technology:

Hybrid

All Electric

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Power Range:

Less than 500 Km

More than 500 Km

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Application:

Commercial

Military

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Electric Aircraft Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Electric Aircraft market is estimated to account for US$ 3731.3 Million by 2027 Which are the prominent Electric Aircraft market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Boeing, Airbus, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Zunum Aero, YUNEEC, Elektra Solar GmbH, PIPISTREL, BYE AEROSPACE, DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC, Joby Aviation, Siemens, Safran, Bombardier, TTTech Computertechnik AG, and AgustaWestland Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

