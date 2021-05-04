[PDF] E-bike Market : Incredible Transformations

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

E-bike Market

Increasing Government Initiatives towards Adoption of E-bikes and Rapid Urbanization are the Factors Driving Growth for the Global E-bike Market

The global E-bike market has been witnessing high opportunities, owing to the government initiatives and strict norms in favor of electric bikes. For instance, in May 2017, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), announced launch of India’s first state-run mass electric two-wheeler mobility system. Furthermore, growing consumer inclination towards use of e-bikes as an efficient and eco-friendly solution to commute and rising costs of fuel is driving growth of the global E-bike market during forecast period. Moreover, growing interest in cycling as a fitness has driven a major shift in fitness-conscious customers, as riding an E-bike helps to travel longer distances with a same amount of peddling. Furthermore, cycling is a healthy as well as low-impact activity having many mental and physical health benefits such as alleviating stress, enhancing muscle strength, and building endurance.

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Giant Bicycles, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Accell Group, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO., LTD., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd., GenZe by Mahindra, BionX International Corporation, ProdecoTech, goldenwheelgroup.com, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (SUNRA)

Competitive Analysis

E-bike market is highly fragmented, and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of E-bike market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

