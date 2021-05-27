[PDF] E-bike Market : Best Point You Will Read This Year – You Will Thank Us

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is E-bike?

E-bike, also referred to as, electric bikes, is a bike that has an integrated electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bike, which supplies differential force that used for forward movement of the bicycle to gain momentum. The integrated electric motors in electric bicycles (or e-bikes) can be used for propulsion. E-bikes use rechargeable batteries, which can travel up to 25 to 32 km/h, depending on a country’s government regulation. E-bike makes use of chargeable batteries, which have different capacities that depend upon their size. The electric bikes majorly uses Li-ion chargeable batteries, which have a range of maximum 99.4 miles (160 km) in a single charge. These E-bikes are available with battery type of either 8, 12, or 18-amp hour batteries. Electric bikes are classified on the basis of the power of electric motor such as, peddle assist, speed pedelec throttle on demand and electric moped are the different categories of electric bikes.

Increasing Government Initiatives towards Adoption of E-bikes and Rapid Urbanization are the Factors Driving Growth for the Global E-bike Market The global E-bike market has been witnessing high opportunities, owing to the government initiatives and strict norms in favor of electric bikes. For instance, in May 2017, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), announced launch of India’s first state-run mass electric two-wheeler mobility system. Furthermore, growing consumer inclination towards use of e-bikes as an efficient and eco-friendly solution to commute and rising costs of fuel is driving growth of the global E-bike market during forecast period. Moreover, growing interest in cycling as a fitness has driven a major shift in fitness-conscious customers, as riding an E-bike helps to travel longer distances with a same amount of peddling. Furthermore, cycling is a healthy as well as low-impact activity having many mental and physical health benefits such as alleviating stress, enhancing muscle strength, and building endurance.

Key Players in E-bike Market: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Giant Bicycles, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Accell Group, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO., LTD., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd., GenZe by Mahindra, BionX International Corporation, ProdecoTech, goldenwheelgroup.com, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (SUNRA)

E-bike Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type

Pedelecs

Throttle Mode

Scooter & Motorcycle

By Drive Mechanism

Hub Motor

Mid Motor

By Battery Type

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

Which are the prominent E-bike market players across the globe?
Companies Covered as part of this study include: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Giant Bicycles, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Accell Group, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO., LTD., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd., GenZe by Mahindra, BionX International Corporation, ProdecoTech, goldenwheelgroup.com, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (SUNRA)
Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Major Highlights of E-bike Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

Market Competition by key manufacturers in the E-bike industry.

Discussed Sourcing strategies, industrial chain information and downstream buyer’s data.

Distributors and traders on E-bike marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic.

Vendors who are providing a wide range of product lines and intensifying the competitive scenario in E-bike covid-19 crisis.

Also highlights of the key growth sectors of E-bike market and how they will perform in coming years.

