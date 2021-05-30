[PDF] Dust Control System Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Dust Control System ?

Market Insight-Global Dust control systems Market 2017-2027

Market Overview

A dust collection or dust control system is an air quality enhancement system that is used in commercial, industrial, and domestic applications to improve air quality of the surrounding and remove particulate matter from the environment. Such devices are either manually or remotely controlled. Dust control systems are segregated into two types of filters, which are defined below.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Global Road Technology, Beltran Technologies, Inc., Camfil, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Sly Environmental Technology Ltd, Donaldson Company, Inc., JKF Industri A/S, and Nederman Holding AB.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for dust control systems from mining and construction industries

Rising awareness in construction and mining industries regarding safety measures and benefits dust controllers has boosted the demand for dust control system. Miner operators are increasingly adopting dust control systems as mineworkers are exposed to dangerous fumes and dust particles. Moreover, dust control system is being adopted at construction sites, in order to prevent adverse effects of dust developed due to construction activities. Such factors are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for market players in the near future.

Dust Control System Market Taxonomy:

Global Dust Control Systems Market, By Product:

Dry Type Filter

Bag Dust Filter



Cyclone Dust Filter



Electrostatic Filter



Modular Filter



Vaccum Filter

Wet Type Filter

Wet Scrubber



Wet Suppressant



WEPS

Global Dust Control Systems Market, By Application:

Mining

Construction

Power & Utilities

Chemical & Processing

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others

