[PDF] Dry Ice Production Equipment Market : Few Things You Can Learn From Topper About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Dry Ice Production Equipment ?

Factors driving growth of dry ice production equipment market

Dry ice production equipment market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. This is due to rapidly increasing demand for frozen foods and growing use of dry ice as a refrigerant across the food and shipping industries. Dry ice production machine is used in various food processing facilities including bakeries to control the temperature, impede bacteria growth, and reduce spoilage. For instance, according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the use of dry ice to control rat population assures quality of the product.

This report focuses on Dry Ice Production Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Dry Ice Production Equipment market includes : TOM CO2 Systems, Cold Jet, Llc., Ashirwad Carbonics Pvt Ltd., Asco Group Ltd, Alfred Karcher SE & CO. KG, Wuxi Yongjie Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., Otomotiv A.S., Aquila Triventek, ICS ice cleaning systems s.r.o, ICE sonic, Artimpex nv, Scilogex Llc, Kyodo international Inc., and Ziyang Sida Cryogenic Machine Co. Ltd among others.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Regional analysis of dry ice production equipment market

The dry ice production equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. On the basis of region, dry ice production equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption and presence of key players in the region such as Cold Jet, Llc., and TOM CO2 Systems.

Dry Ice Production Equipment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into:

Less than 200kg/hr

200-400kg/hr

400-600kg/hr

More than 600kg/h

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Dry Ice Production

Dry Ice Cleaning

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Medical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

