[PDF] Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

How Important Is Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) ?

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption in of DAS in mineral exploration industries is expected to drive the growth of the global distributing acoustic market in the forecast period. DAS is very well suited for the mineral exploration as it has very low cost compared to currently using borehole seismic sensor. Apart from low cost DAS has very small diameter so it can easily passed to boreholes to collect the data. The speed of acquisition speed I more due to the sensitivity along the entire length of the cable. That’s why the adoption of DAS is increasing in the mineral exploration industry.

However, limited sensitivity of the ground motion to only the direction along the fiber and lack of couple formation creates which creates error in data. These factor may hamper the growth of DAS in the forecast period.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Prime key vendors ( Halliburton Co., Hifi Engineering Inc., Silixa Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Banweaver, Omnisens SA, Future Fibre Technologies Ltd., Baker Hughes, Inc., Qintiq Group PLC, and Fotech Solutions Ltd. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Opportunities

Growing adoption in energy and power sector to present lucrative business opportunity

DAS technology can be used in power and energy sector to provide additional capabilities in terms of security and reliability. DAS is vital technology for power and energy sectors as they considered as assets of critical national security. Innovative features such as inherent reliability and passive nature of fiber optic based acoustic sensing is expected to offer a significant platform for this technology in various applications. These include effective intervention and intrusion monitoring. For instance, the latest and the most advanced DAS technologies can be implemented through existing fiber optics infrastructure, making it suitable for retrofit applications.

Constant developments in offshore infrastructure are expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Ongoing developments at offshore infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for of oil & gas industry along with growth of renewable energy regeneration in offshore locations. For instance, in June 2016, OptaSense along with its partner Optilan, obtained the combined leak detection and security contract from ABB for the delivery of the control infrastructure for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project. The 1,850km long TANAP natural gas pipeline runs from Azerbaijan through Georgia and Turkey to Europe. The project is expected to mark a significant turning point in the adoption of fiber sensing technologies globally, with delivery of security and leak detection from a single fiber system.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Taxonomy

Global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market, By Application:

Oilfield Services

Pipeline Management

Security & Surveillance

Transport

Global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

