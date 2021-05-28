[PDF] Discrete Diodes Market : How To Handle Its Challenge With Ease Using These Points

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Discrete Diodes?

Discrete diodes are electronic devices that has two terminals, the main function of which is to allow current to flow in one direction (also known as forward flow) and restricts it from flowing in the opposite direction (also known as reverse flow), from anode to cathode. Discrete diodes is a package of individual circuits performing a single function. Unlike an integrated circuit, it is not built on a common semiconductor with other electrical components that form the circuit as a whole. It is a basic building block of an active electronic circuit. Discrete diodes are used in computers as well as in application in a wide range of industries, including the telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive.

Growth of consumer electronic device market is a major factor driving growth of the discrete diodes market The basic function of every diode is to direct the current in one direction, however, the way of transmission differs. Most common type of diodes used are the semiconductor diodes, which consists of P-N junctions. Due unidirectional current carrying properties, diodes can operate as rectifiers, switches, and limiters. One of the primary factors driving growth of the discrete diodes market is the growing consumer electronics market. For instance, according to the July 2017 fact sheet released by ZVEI: Die Elektroindustrie, the global electrical and electronic production in 2015 accounted for US$ 4.63 trillion from US$ 4.04 trillion in 2014. Growing demand for advanced and better electronic devices influence manufacturers to focus on rampantly upgrading their products in terms of design, processing, power consumption, and user interface, in order to improve its functionalities and attract more consumers. Discrete diodes such as power diodes or Schottky diodes are important elements of electronic circuits. Thus, growing demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to simultaneously drive growth of the discrete diode market.

Discrete Diodes Market Key players : Diodes Inc., Fairchild, International Rectifier, Micro Commercial Comp, IXYS, ON Semiconductor, ICT Power, NXP, Toshiba, ROHM Semiconductor, Panasonic, Vishay, STMicroelectronics, Central Semiconductor Corp., Diodes Incorporated, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corporation, and M/A-Com Technology Solutions

Discrete Diodes Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Product Type, the global discrete diodes market is classified into:

Light Emitting Diode

Laser Diode

Avalanche Diode

Zener Diode

On the basis of Industry, the global discrete diodes market is classified into:

IT

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

other

