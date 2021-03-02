[PDF] Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market : The Secret History And Future Growth

About Digital Transformation In Healthcare Industry

Digital transformation in healthcare is the incorporation of digital technology into all aspects of healthcare industry related to patients, healthcare providers, and regulators. It includes a number of technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, Blockchain electronic health records, and AI-enabled medical devices. The primary objective of integration of digital technology into healthcare is to streamline physician’s work, improve patient outcomes, optimize existing systems, reduce human errors, and lower the operational cost. In the recent past, novel technologies such as virtual reality tools, telehealth, wearable medical devices, and 5G mobile technology have been incorporated in the healthcare industry. It has enabled healthcare enterprises to communicate with patients more effectively and offer the robust service available.

Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market Taxonomy

Global Digital Transformation Market In Healthcare, By Type:

Solution



Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR)





Connected Billing Solution





Connected Healthcare Information System





CRM Solution





ERP Solution





Collaboration Tools





Remote Patient Monitoring



Service



Customer Service





Wearable Device & Smartphone App







Cloud-based







Big Data Analytics







Healthcare Mobility





Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)





Consulting





Integration Service

Global Digital Transformation Market In Healthcare, By End User:

Clinic



Government Hospital



Specialty Hospital



General Hospital

Manufacturing Analysis Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market

Manufacturing process for the Digital Transformation In Healthcare is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Transformation In Healthcare market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Digital Transformation In Healthcare market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

