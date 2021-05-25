[PDF] Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market : Gripping Facts That People Don’T Know Much More About It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Digital Transformation In Healthcare?

Digital transformation in healthcare is the incorporation of digital technology into all aspects of healthcare industry related to patients, healthcare providers, and regulators. It includes a number of technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, Blockchain electronic health records, and AI-enabled medical devices. The primary objective of integration of digital technology into healthcare is to streamline physician’s work, improve patient outcomes, optimize existing systems, reduce human errors, and lower the operational cost. In the recent past, novel technologies such as virtual reality tools, telehealth, wearable medical devices, and 5G mobile technology have been incorporated in the healthcare industry. It has enabled healthcare enterprises to communicate with patients more effectively and offer the robust service available.

Key players/manufacturers: Accenture PLC., AT&T Inc., CGI Group Inc., Deloitte LLP, GE Healthcare Limited, IBM Corporation, PWC LLP, and Syntel Inc.

Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market Taxonomy:

Global Digital Transformation Market In Healthcare, By Type:

Solution



Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR)





Connected Billing Solution





Connected Healthcare Information System





CRM Solution





ERP Solution





Collaboration Tools





Remote Patient Monitoring



Service



Customer Service





Wearable Device & Smartphone App







Cloud-based







Big Data Analytics







Healthcare Mobility





Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)





Consulting





Integration Service

Global Digital Transformation Market In Healthcare, By End User:

Clinic



Government Hospital



Specialty Hospital



General Hospital

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

