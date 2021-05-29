[PDF] Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Digital Transformation In Healthcare ?

Market Overview

Digital transformation in healthcare is the incorporation of digital technology into all aspects of healthcare industry related to patients, healthcare providers, and regulators. It includes a number of technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, Blockchain electronic health records, and AI-enabled medical devices. The primary objective of integration of digital technology into healthcare is to streamline physician’s work, improve patient outcomes, optimize existing systems, reduce human errors, and lower the operational cost. In the recent past, novel technologies such as virtual reality tools, telehealth, wearable medical devices, and 5G mobile technology have been incorporated in the healthcare industry. It has enabled healthcare enterprises to communicate with patients more effectively and offer the robust service available.

The global digital transformation market in healthcare was valued at US$ 2,632.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

This report focuses on Digital Transformation In Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Digital Transformation In Healthcare market includes : Accenture PLC., AT&T Inc., CGI Group Inc., Deloitte LLP, GE Healthcare Limited, IBM Corporation, PWC LLP, and Syntel Inc.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Extensive research and development activities funded by the government agencies and institutions are expected to offer significant growth opportunities

The governments of various countries are increasingly funding private companies and universities for research and development activities in digital healthcare facilities. Such proactive initiatives and robust funding are expected to creative lucrative growth opportunities for market players to develop novel products. For instance, in July 2018, the government of Israel granted US$ 33 million to private companies such as GE and Medtronic, in order to boost R&D.

Availability of space for implementation of digital healthcare across SMEs are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities

Small and medium sized healthcare organizations offer significant opportunities for market players to implement digital healthcare services. Since the scope for implementation is not too large, market players can efficiently incorporate digital healthcare facilities.

Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Transformation Market In Healthcare, By Type:

Solution



Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR)





Connected Billing Solution





Connected Healthcare Information System





CRM Solution





ERP Solution





Collaboration Tools





Remote Patient Monitoring



Service



Customer Service





Wearable Device & Smartphone App







Cloud-based







Big Data Analytics







Healthcare Mobility





Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)





Consulting





Integration Service

Global Digital Transformation Market In Healthcare, By End User:

Clinic



Government Hospital



Specialty Hospital



General Hospital

