[PDF] Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Network Equipment Market: Very Simple Things You Can Do To Grow | mccourier.com

Digital Subscriber Line or Digital Subscriber Loop (DSL) is a combination of transmission technologies using a telephone line as a transmission medium. DSL is a technology used for transmitting high-bandwidth information to households and small SMEs through ordinary copper telephone lines. Digital subscriber line majorly supports symmetric and asymmetric transmissions modes on subscriber loops in order to convey public telephone networks. Therefore, use of copper telephone lines provide high-speed Internet access and it is more popular among users in various sectors such as telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries.

Key Players In The Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Network Equipment Market: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Nokia Networks, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., ADC Telecommunications, Diamond Lane Communications Corporation, Westell Technologies, Inc., Lucent Technologies, Inc., and Nortel Networks Corporation.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Network Equipment Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Network Equipment Market Taxonomy:

On the Basis of Product Type

Digital Subscriber Line(IDSL)

Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line(ADSL))

Rate-Adaptive Digital Subscriber Line(RADSL)

Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line(SDSL)

High Bit-Rate Digital Subscriber Line (HDSL)

ISDN Digital Subscriber Line (IDSL)

Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line (SDSL)

Very High Bit-rate Digital Subscriber Line (VDSL)

On Basis of Application

Large Enterprises

Residential

