[PDF] Digital Manufacturing Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

Digital manufacturing is a process of improving the manufacturing process of the product from virtual to physical world. Increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software is projected to increase the demand for digital manufacturing specific applications. This will enable the manufacturing plants to access the PLM software from remote areas as well. Technomatix and Manufacturing 360 are applications that are used in the iOS and Android gadgets respectively. Furthermore, increasing adoption of internet of things in manufacturing industries fuels market growth globally. According to Coherent Market Insights, over 42 billon devices are projected to be connected to the internet by 2020. Moreover, the demand to reduce capital expenditure, shorten lead times, and high productivity is expected to increase the demand for digital manufacturing in various verticals.

Who are the Major Players in Digital Manufacturing Market?

Atlassian, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, JetBrains s.r.o., Zoho Corporation, Axosoft, LLC, Bugsnag, Inc., Countersoft, DoneDone, LLC, Fog Creek Software, INC., Inflectra Corporation, Macropod Software Pty Ltd., OverOps Inc., Raygun, Rollbar, Sentry, Sifter, and Variad Corporation

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Digital Manufacturing Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of deployment model, the global Digital Manufacturing market is segmented into:

Cloud-based model

On-premises model

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Digital Manufacturing market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical and electronics

Industrial machinery

Consumer packaged goods

Utilities & Process

Others

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

