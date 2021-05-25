[PDF] Digital Manufacturing Market : Embarking Of Industry That Will Payback You Over The Next 10 Years!!!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Digital Manufacturing?

Digital manufacturing is a process of improving the manufacturing process of the product from virtual to physical world. Increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software is projected to increase the demand for digital manufacturing specific applications. This will enable the manufacturing plants to access the PLM software from remote areas as well. Technomatix and Manufacturing 360 are applications that are used in the iOS and Android gadgets respectively. Furthermore, increasing adoption of internet of things in manufacturing industries fuels market growth globally. According to Coherent Market Insights, over 42 billon devices are projected to be connected to the internet by 2020. Moreover, the demand to reduce capital expenditure, shorten lead times, and high productivity is expected to increase the demand for digital manufacturing in various verticals.

The following manufacturers are covered: Atlassian, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, JetBrains s.r.o., Zoho Corporation, Axosoft, LLC, Bugsnag, Inc., Countersoft, DoneDone, LLC, Fog Creek Software, INC., Inflectra Corporation, Macropod Software Pty Ltd., OverOps Inc., Raygun, Rollbar, Sentry, Sifter, and Variad Corporation

Digital Manufacturing Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of deployment model, the global Digital Manufacturing market is segmented into:

Cloud-based model

On-premises model

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Digital Manufacturing market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical and electronics

Industrial machinery

Consumer packaged goods

Utilities & Process

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Digital Manufacturing Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Digital Manufacturing market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Atlassian, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, JetBrains s.r.o., Zoho Corporation, Axosoft, LLC, Bugsnag, Inc., Countersoft, DoneDone, LLC, Fog Creek Software, INC., Inflectra Corporation, Macropod Software Pty Ltd., OverOps Inc., Raygun, Rollbar, Sentry, Sifter, and Variad Corporation Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

