[PDF] Digital Manufacturing Market : Apply These Few Secret Techniques To Improve

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Digital Manufacturing ?

Digital Manufacturing Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of cloud-based digital manufacturing software is one of the key factor driving market growth. Venders are concentrating on reducing the cost of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), thereby trying to introduce cloud-based product lifecycle solutions in the market. Several PLM service providers are installing PLM on the cloud for end users. For instance, Wipro Limited, a worldwide information technology, outsourcing, and consulting firm, is offering cloud-based PLM services to Siemens PLM Software solution, Teamcenter. Such services help electronics manufacturing organizations to install Teamcenter on the cloud with the help of Infrastructure as a Service.

Digital Manufacturing Market Prime key vendors ( Atlassian, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, JetBrains s.r.o., Zoho Corporation, Axosoft, LLC, Bugsnag, Inc., Countersoft, DoneDone, LLC, Fog Creek Software, INC., Inflectra Corporation, Macropod Software Pty Ltd., OverOps Inc., Raygun, Rollbar, Sentry, Sifter, and Variad Corporation ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Digital Manufacturing Market Outlook – North America holds the largest market share

On the basis of geography, global digital manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America held the dominant position in the global digital manufacturing market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S., Mexico, and Canada are the three major economies, which contribute to the swift growth of market in the region. The increasing R&D investment in the aerospace & defense and automotive sectors in the U.S provides immense growth opportunity to the digital manufacturing market. In 2016, the U.S invested US$ 14.3 billion in R&D in aerospace & defense industry up from US$ 14.1 billion in 2015.

Digital Manufacturing Market Taxonomy

On the basis of deployment model, the global Digital Manufacturing market is segmented into:

Cloud-based model

On-premises model

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Digital Manufacturing market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical and electronics

Industrial machinery

Consumer packaged goods

Utilities & Process

Others

