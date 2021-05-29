[PDF] Digital Impression System Market : The Ultimate Guide.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Digital Impression System ?

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of digital impression technology in dentistry is expected to drive growth of the global digital impression system market during the forecast period. Digital impression technology has been crucial in the dental industry. Major manufacturers in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate novel products in the field of optics, digitization, and CAD/CAM. These devices allow dentists to capture a precise digital record of the visible intraoral soft and hard tissue components independent of labor-intensive elastomeric impression material.

However, technical glitches and cost associated scanners are expected to restrain growth of the global digital impression system market during the forecast period.

Digital Impression System Market Prime key vendors ( Densys3D Ltd, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., 3M ESPE (The 3M Company), PLANMECA OY, 3Shape A/S, Ormco Corporation, ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC (intro), Glidewell Laboratories (IOS Technologies, Inc.), Carestream Health, Inc., and Dental Wings Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Trends

North America Trend

In North America, mobile and portable segment holds the dominant position and is expected to retain its dominance in the global digital impression system market over the forecast period. This is owing to flexibility and ease that digital impression machines provide to the dentist or clinician owners by facilitating 3D impression of restorative dentistry which is less painful thereby allowing increased patient throughput and boosting sales. Moreover, increasing adoption of intraoral scanner in the healthcare sector is expected to drive the North America digital impression system market growth over the forecast period.

Europe Trend

Implementation of integrated compatibility is major emerging trend in Europe’s digital impression system market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, integrated compatibility is expected to witness significant demand in 2025 as compared to 2015 from the U.K., Germany, and France. Furthermore, the trend is expected to drive the regional market growth in the near future.

Digital Impression System Market Taxonomy

Global Digital Impression System Market, By Type:

Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)

Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens, Cart)

Global Digital Impression System Market, By Compatibility:

Third Party Compatible

Integrated

