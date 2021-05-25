[PDF] Digital Commerce Platform Market : Want An Easy Fix For The Industry? Read This!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Digital Commerce Platform?

Digital commerce platform is a type of e-commerce platform used by organizations for selling and buying of goods and services over mobile networks, internet, and commerce infrastructure. There are different features of digital commerce platform such as analytics, customer service, content development and product description, research and development, social media, marketing, and promotions. The digital commerce platforms provides various method to sell digital products online includes business to business (B2B) software namely Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365, products developed for Salesforce.com, consumer apps, etc. Growing penetration of new digital technologies and connected devices has increased the adoption of digital commerce platforms in the recent past.

Major Classifications of Digital Commerce Platform Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– Magento, Inc., Elastic Path Software Inc., IBM Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apttus Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Hybris AG, CloudCraze Software LLC, Demandware, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and Digital River, Inc

Digital Commerce Platform Market Taxonomy:

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, By Business Model

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Business (C2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Deployment Model

On-premise

Software as a Service

Fully Managed

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Verticals

BFSI

Retail

Communication

Airline + Travel

Others

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

