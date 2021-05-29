[PDF] Digital Commerce Platform Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Digital Commerce Platform ?

Market Insight- Global Digital Commerce Platform Market

Market Overview

Digital commerce platform or also referred to as e-commerce platform is used for selling and buying of goods and services over mobile networks, internet, and commerce infrastructure. Digital commerce platform allows merchants to host and build a digital storefront related to a specific set of services or products. It involves ordering digital content for its immediate online consumption. A wide range of digital products can be sold through digital commerce platforms, which includes business to business (B2B) software namely Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365, products developed for Salesforce.com, consumer apps, etc. Growing proliferation of new digital technologies and connected devices has increased the adoption of digital commerce platforms in the recent past.

The global digital commerce platform market is estimated to account for US$ 7,542.8 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Magento, Inc., Elastic Path Software Inc., IBM Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apttus Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Hybris AG, CloudCraze Software LLC, Demandware, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and Digital River, Inc

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3583

Market Trends

Digital commerce personalization tool

Currently, majority of organizations are laying emphasis on customer satisfaction, which is about fulfilling and creating new and individualized experiences. There are three major strategic trends that describe the current digital customer, self-service, co-creation, and personalization. Considering these trends, Infosys digital commerce offers end-to-end capabilities that disintermediate channels, warehousing, inventory, merchandising and transaction processing. Furthermore, Episerver’s intelligent personalization platform offers a full suite of digital commerce personalization tools which includes automatic behavioral alerts, product recommendations for email & web, behavioral ranking and actions that increase conversions and average order value.

Digital Commerce Platform Market Taxonomy:

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, By Business Model

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Business (C2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Deployment Model

On-premise

Software as a Service

Fully Managed

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Verticals

BFSI

Retail

Communication

Airline + Travel

Others

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Digital Commerce Platform Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Digital Commerce Platform market is estimated to account for US$ 23,175.2 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Digital Commerce Platform market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Magento, Inc., Elastic Path Software Inc., IBM Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apttus Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Hybris AG, CloudCraze Software LLC, Demandware, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and Digital River, Inc, Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.