[PDF] Diagnostic Scan Tools Market : Know How You Can Make A Great Impact With Simple Hacks On It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Diagnostic Scan Tools?

Automotive diagnostic scan tools have applications in service stations and workstations, for diagnosing automotive conditions. Growing structural complexity of vehicles, replacement of mechanical systems with the electrical components, and growing number of electronic control units have led to increasing demand for these systems in workshops and other services centers to reduce the effort and time required for maintenance of the vehicle.

Global Diagnostic Scan Tools Market – Insights An automotive scan tool (scanner) is an electronic tool used to interface with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules. These tools help upgrade and reprogram vehicles control modules. On the basis of technology, these products include, handheld mobile device/pc/laptop based scan tools, data loggers, emission testing, vehicle telematics, and supplementary vehicle instrumentation.

Diagnostic Scan Tools Market: Actia SA, AVL List GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hickok Incorporated, Kpit Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap on Incorporated, and Softing AG.

The market covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type, by applications in overall market.

Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Taxonomy:

Global Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Product Type:

Diagnostic Equipment (Hardware)

Diagnostic Software

Repair & Diagnostic Data

Global Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Technology:

Handheld Scan Tool

Mobile Device Based Scan Tool

PC/Laptop Based Scan Tool

Data Loggers

Emission Testing

Drivers’ Supplementary Vehicle Instrumentation

Vehicle Telematics

Global Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By End Use:

Workshop & Service Centers

In-house test centers

Global Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Geographic Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

