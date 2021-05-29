[PDF] Desktop Virtualization Market : Some Tricks About It You Wish You Knew Before.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Desktop Virtualization ?

Small and mid-sized organization segment is projected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period

Small and mid-sized organization segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Cost saving benefits is one of the major factors for growth of the segment in the market. Desktop virtualization aids in saving costs on hardware and therefore are increasingly being adopted by small and mid-sized organizations. Desktop virtualization reduces the need of full time IT department, which directly cuts labor costs as single desktop virtual desktop environment is accessed by all employees, which also reduces the expenses of software licensing.

Desktop Virtualization Market Prime key vendors ( Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Ericom Software, Inc., Evolve IP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd , Microsoft, Ncomputing, Oracle Corporation, Parallels International, Red Hat, and VMware, Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Desktop-as-a-service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Desktop-as-a-service segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Desktop-as-a-service is a virtual workspace that helps to bring desktop, applications, data, and IT services in a single cloud-based solution. Reduction in cost is the major advantage of this, which has accelerated growth of the desktop-as-a-service segment in the market. Moreover, due to various advantages such as easy deployment for data loss prevention and enhanced mobility have accelerated growth of this segment in the desktop virtualization market.

Desktop Virtualization Market Taxonomy

On the basis of service type, the global desktop virtualization market is segmented into:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Desktop-as-a-Service

Remote Desktop Services

On the basis of organization size, the global desktop virtualization market is segmented into:

Small and Mid-size Organization

Large Organization

On the basis of verticals, the global desktop virtualization market is segmented into:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail & Supply Chain Management

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing & Automotive

Others

