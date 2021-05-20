[PDF] Delivery Drones Market Technologies Impact | Competitive Landscape And Forecast 2027 | coherentmarketinsights.com

Overview:

The global delivery drones market was valued at US$ 165.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period (2019–2027), reaching US$ 3,802.5 million by 2027.

The global pandemic situation prompted raw material providers to revise their 2020 production programs, investment projects, and collaboration/partnership activities. VSMPO-Avisma, Constellium SE, and Hexcel are some of the prominent raw material providers that have planned to reduce their production volumes by ~30% in 2020, owing to the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, demand for new aircraft and aircraft repair plunged, and the customers of these raw material providers have almost suspended production capacity. As the demand for aircrafts is reduced, the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) service providers have to deal with excess capacity, as the transition occurs from servicing legacy aircraft to new aircraft. However, the MRO service providers are dealing with cost-pressures, as they are providing support and maintenance to their customer’s old aircraft under renewed cost structure. MRO players with access to new technology fleets are expected to be in a better position and have the ability to ramp-up their operations speedily.



Rising demand for delivery drones across the globe is driving growth of the global delivery drones market. For instance, in September 2019, Flirtey, a Nevada-based drone delivery company, launched a new delivery drone, the Flirtey Eagle, to deliver on-demand goods. In February 2019, Poeir Jets Pvt. Ltd, a research & development subsidiary of Intech DMLS, introduced its heavy lift hybrid drones with 3D printed parts in India.

Increasing use of delivery drones in various industries such as healthcare, food, and others is driving growth of the market. For instance, in June 2019, in Gurugram, India, an India-based online ordering and food delivery platform, Zomato, tested its first food delivery via drone technology.


