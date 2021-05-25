[PDF] Database Management System (DBMS) Market : Want An Easy Fix For The Industry? Read This!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Database Management System (DBMS)?

Database management system refers to the product used for storage and organization of data that typically has defined formats and structures. The growing demand for cloud-based management and data storage solutions has led to a paradigm shift from file system to data management system. Technologies in DBMS are XML Database Management System (XDBMS), Object-Relational Database Management System (ORDBMS), Hadoop, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), and NoSQL. Advantages of database management system (DBMS) include consistency, governing information redundancy, integrity, and sharing. Better quality insights can be achieved with the help of the database management system, which enhances productivity and decision making.

Major Classifications of Database Management System (DBMS) Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– Microsoft, Neo Technology, SAP, SAS Institute, Objectivity, Pitney Bowes, Compuware Corporation, Bradmark Technologies Inc., Mark Logic, Pivotal, Software AG, Talend, TIBCO, Vision Solutions and VoltDB among others.

Database Management System (DBMS) Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Type, the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market is segmented into:

Database Operation Management

Database Maintenance Management

On the basis of Enterprise Size, the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

On the basis of Region, the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

