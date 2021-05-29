[PDF] Database Management System (DBMS) Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Database Management System (DBMS) ?

The rising inclination of organizations towards adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based technology is the factor driving growth for the global database management system (DBMS) market

The growing adoption of cloud-computing by small to large-scale enterprises, improved data sharing, data security and efficiency in management of a large amount of data is expected to generate demand for database management system in the global market. The inclination of organizations towards the adoption of cloud-based solutions for data management and data security is driving the global database management system (DBMS) market. For instance, in October 2019, Cockroach Labs, a U.S-based computer software company, announced the launch of its beta program ‘CockroachCloud’, a fully-managed service for its CockroachDB distributed SQL database. With this service, end users can scale & manage a complex and highly available distributed SQL database within stipulated time. A cloud database involves variety of designing, developing of hardware and software. It is a system in which variety of computers are connected through the internet. Extensive usage of database management systems in various sectors such as government, aerospace and defense, healthcare, education, and manufacturing among others is fuelling the expansion of the global database management system market.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Microsoft, Neo Technology, SAP, SAS Institute, Objectivity, Pitney Bowes, Compuware Corporation, Bradmark Technologies Inc., Mark Logic, Pivotal, Software AG, Talend, TIBCO, Vision Solutions and VoltDB among others.

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of regions, global database management system (DBMS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The North America region is estimated to be the largest database management system (DBMS) market owing to increasing adoption of DBMS, advanced computer systems, a well-established computer aided business model, and the presence of global players in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, growing IT industry and high deployment of cloud computing by middle and large enterprises are some of the major factors which are driving growth of the database management system market in North America. For instance, in April 2015, Oracle Corporation, a U.S-based multinational computer technology corporation, announced a launch of its Exadata database as a service and Exalogic middleware to augment its database and application processing. The increase in unstructured data from social media and e-commerce has given way to new types of database such as, IMDBS (In-Memory Database Management System) and NoSQL.

Database Management System (DBMS) Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Type, the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market is segmented into:

Database Operation Management

Database Maintenance Management

On the basis of Enterprise Size, the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

On the basis of Region, the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

