[PDF] Data Monetization Market : The Secret History And Future Growth

Data monetization is a process of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources such as analytics. Data monetization converts unstructured or unused data of an organization into meaningful insights. Data monetization helps organizations to reduce data storage costs and increases the revenue by converting unstructured data into valuable insights based on the requirement. Monetization can be done in two ways; direct and indirect. Direct data monetization involves selling direct access of data to third parties. Companies can sell data in raw form or sell already transformed data. Indirect data monetization is a process where data-based optimization are involved and data is transformed into meaningful reports which helps in improving the business of organization. For instance, a telecommunication company with a large volume of data can either sell raw data or data by converting into meaningful insight. The data monetization market growth is driven by the increase in large volume of data across many industries.

Data Monetization Market Keyplayes:

Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Google, Inc., Microsoft, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle, Infosys Limited, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., QlikTech International AB, Domo, Inc., Virtusa Corporation, Accenture, Reltio, Openwave Mobility Inc., Thales Group, Adastra Corporation, Ness Technologies, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc. and others

Factors and Data Monetization Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global Data Monetization Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Data Monetization Market Taxonomy

Global Data Monetization Market, By Component:

Tools

Services

Global Data Monetization Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Data Monetization Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Data Monetization Market, By Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

Manufacturing Analysis Data Monetization Market

Manufacturing process for the Data Monetization is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Monetization market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Data Monetization Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Data Monetization market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

