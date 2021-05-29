[PDF] Data Monetization Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

Market Dynamics

The global data monetization market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in big data and analytical solutions. Players operating in this market are developing advanced technology to monetize their assets as data is considered an integral asset of multiple organizations. Enterprises are generating huge amounts of network data, device data, customer behavior data that can be turned into profitable revenue through data monetization integrated and advanced big data technologies. For instance, Accenture Plc, a Dublin-based multinational professional services company, launched Network Decision Platform, a cloud-based solution that provides network operators insights on how to compete with 5G services. This platform is leveraging machine learning, big data analytics and artificial intelligence to drive meaningful insights from the data.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Google, Inc., Microsoft, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle, Infosys Limited, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., QlikTech International AB, Domo, Inc., Virtusa Corporation, Accenture, Reltio, Openwave Mobility Inc., Thales Group, Adastra Corporation, Ness Technologies, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc. and others

The large enterprises segment is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global data monetization market during the forecast period. Large enterprises consist of large corporate networks and can generate large revenue streams. Hence, large volume of data is generated by large enterprises and these organization prefer to implement monetization services on-premise. The on-premise deployment type can help organizations increase profits and maintain confidentiality of data. For instance, Salesforce.com, Inc., an American software company, launched Salesforce data studio, a data sharing platform that is designed to connect data owners with buyers and create new marketing opportunities to securely monetize their data assets and empower data owners to directly provide their data to buyers.

Data Monetization Market Taxonomy:

Global Data Monetization Market, By Component:

Tools

Services

Global Data Monetization Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Data Monetization Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Data Monetization Market, By Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

