[PDF] Data Monetization : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

Data monetization is a process of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources such as analytics. Data monetization converts unstructured or unused data of an organization into meaningful insights. Data monetization helps organizations to reduce data storage costs and increases the revenue by converting unstructured data into valuable insights based on the requirement. Monetization can be done in two ways; direct and indirect. Direct data monetization involves selling direct access of data to third parties. Companies can sell data in raw form or sell already transformed data. Indirect data monetization is a process where data-based optimization are involved and data is transformed into meaningful reports which helps in improving the business of organization. For instance, a telecommunication company with a large volume of data can either sell raw data or data by converting into meaningful insight. The data monetization market growth is driven by the increase in large volume of data across many industries.

Global Data Monetization Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Google, Inc., Microsoft, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle, Infosys Limited, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., QlikTech International AB, Domo, Inc., Virtusa Corporation, Accenture, Reltio, Openwave Mobility Inc., Thales Group, Adastra Corporation, Ness Technologies, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc. and others

Data Monetization Market Taxonomy:

Global Data Monetization Market, By Component:

Tools

Services

Global Data Monetization Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Data Monetization Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Data Monetization Market, By Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

At the end, Data Monetization Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Data Monetization Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

