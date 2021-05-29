[PDF] Data Loss Prevention Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Data Loss Prevention ?

Demand for data loss prevention solutions is increasing significantly due to rising cyber-attacks. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis in July 2017, cybercrime increased up to 84.1% from 68.8% recorded in June. Cyber Espionage slides to 10.1% from 15.6% of June whereas Cyber Warfare plummets to 4.3% from 9.4%. Banking and financial sector is the major sector in cyber security market. This is used for protecting private information of data or cash related to their customers. This confidential data is highly susceptible to cyber-threats. Increasing utilization of mobile devices and high adoption of Internet by consumers are expected to escalate the overall market growth

Data Loss Prevention Market Prime key vendors ( Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, BAE Systems, Websense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Zecurion, and GTB Technologies, Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Data Loss Prevention Market: Regional Insights

The global data loss prevention market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa. North America region accounted for the largest share in global data loss prevention market in 2016 and this region is expected to dominate the global market by 2025. The dominance of this region is attributed to increased adoption of cloud and big data technologies. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis, in 2015, North America accounted for around 66% of the global cloud services market, owing to rampant development of IT infrastructure and presence of major IT companies such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Oracle in the region.

Data Loss Prevention Market Taxonomy

On the basis of solutions, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Network Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint Data Loss Prevention

Data Center Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of services, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

System Integration & Installation

Managed Security Services (MSS)

Education & Training

Consulting

Risk & Threat Assessment

On the basis of deployment model, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of organization size, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

On the basis of application, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Cloud Storage

Encryption

Policy, Standards & Procedures

Centralized Management

Web & Email Protection

Incident Response & Workflow Management

On the basis of end user industry, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

Government and Public Utilities

Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics

Telecomm and IT

Healthcare

Others

