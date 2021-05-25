[PDF] Data Loss Prevention Market : How Green Is Your Data Loss Prevention? To Make A Growth Impact In Your Business

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Data Loss Prevention?

Data loss prevention software is used for data protection. It can be utilized to detect potential theft such as Torjan horses that transfer confidential data outside of the network. Moreover, it also provides software solutions to monitor and block confidential data or network traffic or storage condition by providing standard security software solutions, which includes firewalls and intrusion detection systems (IDSs). For instance, firewalls can be utilized to protect confidential information from outsider’s access and to detect the attempt of intrusion by outsider an intrusion detection system is used.

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Loss Prevention include: Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, BAE Systems, Websense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Zecurion, and GTB Technologies, Inc.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1149

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Data Loss Prevention to enlarge the companies and promote financial growth.

Data Loss Prevention Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of solutions, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Network Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint Data Loss Prevention

Data Center Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of services, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

System Integration & Installation

Managed Security Services (MSS)

Education & Training

Consulting

Risk & Threat Assessment

On the basis of deployment model, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of organization size, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

On the basis of application, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Cloud Storage

Encryption

Policy, Standards & Procedures

Centralized Management

Web & Email Protection

Incident Response & Workflow Management

On the basis of end user industry, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

Government and Public Utilities

Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics

Telecomm and IT

Healthcare

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Data Loss Prevention Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Data Loss Prevention market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, BAE Systems, Websense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Zecurion, and GTB Technologies, Inc., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:

What are the major challenges in front of the global Data Loss Prevention? Who are the key vendors of the global Data Loss Prevention? What are the leading key industries of the global Data Loss Prevention? Which factors are responsible for driving the global Data Loss Prevention? What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis? What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities? What are the different effective sales patterns? What will be the global market size in the forecast period?

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.