[PDF] Data Loss Prevention Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

Global Data Loss Prevention Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

Data loss prevention software is used for data protection. It can be utilized to detect potential theft such as Torjan horses that transfer confidential data outside of the network. Moreover, it also provides software solutions to monitor and block confidential data or network traffic or storage condition by providing standard security software solutions, which includes firewalls and intrusion detection systems (IDSs). For instance, firewalls can be utilized to protect confidential information from outsider’s access and to detect the attempt of intrusion by outsider an intrusion detection system is used.

Who are the Major Players in Data Loss Prevention Market?

Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, BAE Systems, Websense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Zecurion, and GTB Technologies, Inc.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Data Loss Prevention Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of solutions, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Network Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint Data Loss Prevention

Data Center Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of services, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

System Integration & Installation

Managed Security Services (MSS)

Education & Training

Consulting

Risk & Threat Assessment

On the basis of deployment model, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of organization size, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

On the basis of application, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Cloud Storage

Encryption

Policy, Standards & Procedures

Centralized Management

Web & Email Protection

Incident Response & Workflow Management

On the basis of end user industry, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

Government and Public Utilities

Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics

Telecomm and IT

Healthcare

Others

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

