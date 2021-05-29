[PDF] Data Center Security Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Data Center Security ?

Growing adoption of virtualization and cloud technology is a major factor driving growth of the data center security market

Adoption of virtualization and cloud deployments has led to significant increase in volume of data. However, this data is vulnerable to external attacks without proper security measures and can lead to loss or breach of confidential data. The major cloud vulnerabilities for data centers include, session riding, virtual machine escape, and insecure cryptography.

Data Center Security Market Prime key vendors ( Symantec Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Allegion, Arecont Vision, Assa Abloy, Axis communications, BOON Edam, byRemote, Digitus Biometrics, EMKA, Exacq Technologies, FutureNet Security Solutions, and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Banking and financial sector has emerged as the largest segment in the market

Increasing financial globalization plays a major role in expanding banking and financial sector. Therefore, for maintaining large volume of data, management of data centers with efficient security solutions is required. For instance, according to the ITRC (Identity Theft Resource Center) Organization’s analysis, in 2016, around 43 data breaches were reported in the banking and financial sector in the U.S. Therefore, demand for security solutions is increasing significantly, which has positively impacted growth of the data center security market.

Data Center Security Market Taxonomy

On basis of application solutions, the data center security market is segmented into

Logical Security Solutions

Physical Security Solutions

On basis of services, the data center security market is segmented into

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

On basis of data center types, the data center security market is segmented into

Small Data Centers

Mid-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

On basis of end-use industry, the data center security market is segmented into

Healthcare

Banking and Financial Services Institutions (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Others

