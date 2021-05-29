[PDF] Data Center Power Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Data Center Power ?

Market Dynamics

The global data center power market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of hyperscale data centers in large enterprises. Data centers with thousands of servers consume more power. Such kind of data centers require continuous advancements in server rack design and storage system to cope up with growth in energy consumption. Hyperscale data centers are used to operate servers at higher utilization and save power consumption. Hyperscale data centers are used by large enterprises to maintain thousands of servers and store large amounts of data. Various features are provided by hyperscale data centers such as increase efficiency, lower energy bills, and fulfill cooling requirements.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., ABB, Eaton, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tripp Lite, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd., Socomec, Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Bxterra Power Technology, ZincFive, Inc., Server Technology, Inc., General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google, LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and IBM Corporation

IT & telecommunication segment is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Among application, IT & telecommunication segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global data center power market during the forecast period. This is attributed to high growth of IT industry. Moreover, telecommunication requires more data storage to manage large amount of data. For instance, in June 2020, Oracle, a U.S.-based computer technology company, launched second data center in Hyderabad due to increased demand from cloud services.

Data Center Power Market Taxonomy:

Global Data Center Power Market, By Component:

Solution Power distribution Power monitoring Power backup Cabling infrastructure

Services Design and consulting Integration and deployment Support and maintenance



Global Data Center Power Market, By End Users:

Enterprises

Colocation providers

Cloud providers

Hyperscale data centers

Global Data Center Power Market, By Data Center Size:

SMEs Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Global Data Center Power Market, Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others Energy Research and Academia Transport and Logistics



