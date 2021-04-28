[PDF] Data Center Power : Incredible Transformations
Data Center Power Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction
Data center power is a group of all services, which are required by data center for its operations in terms of its energy requirements. The data centers consume almost 4% of the total energy generated. Many data center organizations are currently adopting advanced power distribution and management solutions to attain energy efficiency at lesser power usage effectiveness ratio. Thus, increasing demand for reducing power usage effectiveness ratio is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
No Of Pages: 150 Pages
Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 31.3 Billion by 2027
Global Data Center Power Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.
Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., ABB, Eaton, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tripp Lite, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd., Socomec, Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Bxterra Power Technology, ZincFive, Inc., Server Technology, Inc., General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google, LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and IBM Corporation
Data Center Power Market Taxonomy:
Global Data Center Power Market, By Component:
- Solution
- Power distribution
- Power monitoring
- Power backup
- Cabling infrastructure
- Services
- Design and consulting
- Integration and deployment
- Support and maintenance
Global Data Center Power Market, By End Users:
- Enterprises
- Colocation providers
- Cloud providers
- Hyperscale data centers
Global Data Center Power Market, By Data Center Size:
- SMEs Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
Global Data Center Power Market, Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
- Energy
- Research and Academia
- Transport and Logistics
