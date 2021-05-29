[PDF] Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

Market Dynamics

Increasing use of internet of things, due to rising demand for real-time data is a major factor for rising demand for data centers. According to Coherent Market Insights, 20.35 billion of internet of things devices were installed in 2017 up from 17.68 billion in 2016. It is estimated that by 2025, 75.44 billion units of internet of things devices are expected to be installed, globally. This increasing installation of internet of things devices has led to generation of large volume of data, which requires large space for storage and processing. This has led to high demand for data centers, globally. In addition to this, due to high data processing and generation, computing processes in data centers release heat. Hence, to overcome this heat, demand for data center liquid immersion cooling solutions is increasing significantly.

North America region held the dominant position in the global market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major growth engines in this region. High presence of hyper scale data centers in North America is a major driving factor for growth of this market. According to Coherent Market Insights, it is estimated that North America accounts for 48% of the total hyper scale data centers in 2016, globally. In addition to this, trend of early adoption of advanced technology is also expected to aid in growth of the data center liquid immersion cooling market.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Taxonomy:

Global Data Center Liquid immersion Cooling Market, By Liquid Cooling Solutions Type:

Single Phase Immersion Cooling

Two Phase Immersion Cooling

Global Data Center Liquid immersion Cooling Market, By Data Center Size

Small and Mid-Size Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Global Data Center Liquid immersion Cooling Market, By Industries

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Research and Academic

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

